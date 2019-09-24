|
Buckeye - Tiffany Nichole Lopez passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 24 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Tiffany's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family and find the link to the GoFundMe account to benefit her children.
Tiffany was born in 1995 on March 25, to Leonard Lopez and Deborah Scott. She grew up in Lubbock, TX, alongside her family and friends. She graduated from Frenship High School in 2013. She spent most of her adulthood in Lubbock, TX, until she recently moved to Arizona, her favorite state, to continue her journey in life. Tiffany enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, but most of all she loved spending time with her three beautiful children; Lilly, Levi, and Lennox. One of the most important things she did in life was help others in need.
Survivors include her children, Lillian Besse, Levi Besse, and Lennox Cox; father, Leonard Lopez and wife Veronica; mother, Deborah Scott; sisters, Meghan Brocklehurst, Chastity Evans, Stephanie Renteria, Gabriella Renteria, and Simona Lopez; and her fiance, Anthony Cox.
The family of Tiffany Nichole Lopez has designated a GoFundMe for Tiffany's children in her memory.
