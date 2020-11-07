Lubbock- Tim Edward Wood, lifelong Lubbock, Texas, resident and owner of Wood Doors, passed from this life on October 31, 2020, at the age of 69.Tim is survived by his wife, Lillian Ngo of Lubbock; a daughter, Christina Wood of Lubbock; two grandchildren, Brently and Chloe Wood of Lubbock; his mother, Bennie Jo Tudor of Lubbock; a sister, Carol Wood of Roswell, New Mexico; a brother, Bruce and wife Brenda Wood; a brother, Garlon and wife Debbie Wood of Lubbock; numerous nieces and nephews; and dozens of others who considered "Pop" a part of their family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Wood Jr.; and stepfather, Weldon Tudor.Tim was born in Lubbock on January 20, 1951, to Robert Jr. and Bennie Jo Wood. A man of exceeding talent, Tim operated one of the region's top custom cabinet door businesses, which he opened after a career that took him to all 48 contiguous states as a professional truck driver. He was also a Class A welder and spent time in the construction business. His generosity and magnanimous personality endeared him to everyone whose life he touched, and his legacy will live on through them.Tim's family would like to thank the countless number of customers who were loyal to Wood Doors over three decades serving the Lubbock area.A viewing and visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock on November 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Ropesville Cemetery in Ropesville, Texas, on November 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity in Tim's name.