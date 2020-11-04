LUBBOCK- Timoteo Luera, Lubbock TXTimoteo Luera passed away on October 31, 2020 at UMC. Timoteo was born January 27, 1930 in Geronimo, Texas to the late Luis and Maria Luera. He married Rosa Emma Salinas on September 10, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas.Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Sylvia (Bruce); sons Tim (Anna), Jaime (Rosalinda), Felix and Chris; brothers, Jesus, Luis, Carlos, Ezequiel, Abel, Ramiro, and also Juan and Isidro Puente; sisters, Alicia Hernandez, Natividad Garza, Maria Elena Ruiz, Anita Alvarado and Angie A. Gonzalez; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.He was preceded in death by his wife, his mother who raised him, Petra Alvarado; sisters, Guadalupe Villarreal and Evangelina Carrillo, Carolyn Trumble, Carmen Alvarado, Connie Trevino; brothers, Richard Alvarado and Ramon Alvarado Jr. and grandchild Felipe Arcidez.Visitation for Timoteo Luera will be at Guajardo's Funeral Chapels Thursday, November 5th 2020 5pm-9pm and Friday November 6th 2020 2:00pm-9:00pm with prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm Saturday November 7th 2020 at Guajardo's Funeral Chapels with burial following at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.He was loved and cherished by all who knew him.