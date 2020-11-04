1/1
TIMOTEO LUERA
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TIMOTEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUBBOCK- Timoteo Luera, Lubbock TX





Timoteo Luera passed away on October 31, 2020 at UMC. Timoteo was born January 27, 1930 in Geronimo, Texas to the late Luis and Maria Luera. He married Rosa Emma Salinas on September 10, 1955 in Lubbock, Texas.

Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Sylvia (Bruce); sons Tim (Anna), Jaime (Rosalinda), Felix and Chris; brothers, Jesus, Luis, Carlos, Ezequiel, Abel, Ramiro, and also Juan and Isidro Puente; sisters, Alicia Hernandez, Natividad Garza, Maria Elena Ruiz, Anita Alvarado and Angie A. Gonzalez; eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his mother who raised him, Petra Alvarado; sisters, Guadalupe Villarreal and Evangelina Carrillo, Carolyn Trumble, Carmen Alvarado, Connie Trevino; brothers, Richard Alvarado and Ramon Alvarado Jr. and grandchild Felipe Arcidez.



Visitation for Timoteo Luera will be at Guajardo's Funeral Chapels Thursday, November 5th 2020 5pm-9pm and Friday November 6th 2020 2:00pm-9:00pm with prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral service will be at 12:00pm Saturday November 7th 2020 at Guajardo's Funeral Chapels with burial following at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

He was loved and cherished by all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved