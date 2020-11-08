Lubbock- Timothy Alan Holt peacefully closed his eyes on November 5, 2020, and opened them in heaven, where music, joy, and for Tim, where puppies romp and play. Family and friends will gather Sunday evening, November 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm at the Lake Ridge Memorial Designers in Lubbock, Texas. Memorial services will be conducted Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10 am in the Lake Ridge Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark McMillian officiating. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the visitation and service.
Tim was born on October 15, 1950, to Ernest R." Slim" Holt and Jessie Marguerite Robertson in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Odessa, Texas, where he participated in the tennis program at Odessa High and graduated in 1969. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education and Mathematics from Texas Tech University and subsequently taught 28 years in Lubbock ISD and 8 additional years at Morton ISD.
He worked as a substitute teacher in the Frenship ISD but was also a faithful volunteer of the FHS Tiger Band Pit crew and a tireless bus parent. Tim was a lover of music---all kinds of music, but especially of the Lubbock music scene from the '60s and '70s. For the family, November 5, 2020, will be the "Day the Music Died," but every listen to a vintage song in the future will be memory-filled of Tim.
He met Lynda Karen Drake and they married on July 2, 1976, in a union that would span 44 years. Tim was baptized at Monterey Baptist Church in 1975 and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wolfforth.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Wolfforth, his daughters, Amanda Knight of Lubbock, and Mollie Kelly (Kevin) of Houston, his sisters Linda Hinds (Harlan) of Junction and Annette Sharp of Levelland. His memory will be carried forward by 2 granddaughters, Lily Katherine, and Katherine Grace. To them, he was Poppy-the Man, the Myth, and the Legend.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother E. R. Jr, one Brother-in-law, Hiram Sharp, a Sister-in-law, Susie Barnett, and a nephew, Joseph Stargel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local ASPCA or pet adoption center.