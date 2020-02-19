|
Wichita, KS- Timothy George Ridpath, born July 22, 1952, in Wichita, KS, made his final departure February 15, 2020 after 40 years as a professional pilot flying Mitsubishis and Learjets all over the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Born and raised in the family aviation business, Tim learned aerobatics with the famous Franklins of New Mexico in the 1970's. Later he was based out of Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville and Abilene among others and was accustomed to flying State Governors, famous musicians, and a soon to become POTUS, George W. Bush, during his career.
As a member of 'ye Ancient and Secret Order of the Quiet Birdmen', Tim will be included in a toast To All QB Gone West at the next Lubbock Hangar meeting.
He departed this earth on February 15th, 2020, for parts unknown to our current navigational systems. He will be missed as a loving brother whose passion was flying.
He followed our parents, Jack & Maleta Ridpath and sister Linda Brooks in death. Tim is survived by his brother Jim Ridpath of Lubbock, sisters Rita Biggs of Merkel, TX; Judy Goodwin of Grapevine, TX; Tanya Weeks of Arlington, TX.
Private services will be held by family members.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020