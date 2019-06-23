Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Timothy Joe Drake


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Joe Drake Obituary
Lubbock- 60, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Timothy was born on August 9, 1958 in Commerce, TX to Kathryn Hill and LT Drake. Timothy graduated from Commerce High School. He was a former employee at the Lubbock State School and National Linen. Timothy leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Ruthie Drake; brother, Bobby Walker; sister, Barbara Glover; niece, Wanda Jean Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
