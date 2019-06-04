|
Lubbock- Timothy Michael Wheeler went to meet his Savior and heavenly Father, the Lord Jesus Christ, on May 30, 2019. He was the first-born child of Clarence J. Wheeler, III, MD and Jane Elizabeth Mumme Wheeler, MD. Timothy was born in Houston, Texas on March 24, 1976 while his father was attending graduate school and working as a fire fighter for the Houston Fire Department. His mother had recently graduated from Houston Baptist University. Timothy moved to San Antonio with his parents while they furthered their educations. While living in San Antonio, Timothy underwent testing to enter the Keystone private school for gifted children. He was placed at the top of the applicant waiting list and was then immediately accepted for enrollment ahead of all other candidates.
Timothy was a graduate of SMU with a degree in German and Finance. He spoke fluent German and Polish. He frequently visited various European countries. He worked and lived in London and later moved Bristol while he was acquiring his European Aviation Safety Agency Airline Transport Pilot license. He had previously acquired the United States FAA Airline Transport Pilot license with commercial multiengine land and single engine land. He was a certified flight instructor for commercial multi-engine instrument pilot licensing and was offered employment as an instructor in the Lufthansa airline training facility. Lufthansa airlines welcomed one who possessed Timothy's level of aviation knowledge and piloting skill, in addition to his level of expertise in the German language. Instead of working for Lufthansa Airlines, Timothy chose instead to work as a commercial airline pilot to have more flying-time. He later left his aviation career to undertake property management.
Timothy was married to Marta Jankowska of Poland. They were married on August 3, 2013. He is survived by Marta, as well as by three siblings, Jonathan Edward Wheeler of Manhattan - New York City; Nick and Emily Busse of Lubbock, and Kevin Matthew Wheeler of Lubbock. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, many of whom are physicians on both his maternal and paternal sides.
Timothy was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jean Mumme, and his paternal grandfather, Clarence J. Wheeler, Jr., MD, and his paternal grandmother, Alice Mary Freels Wheeler. Timothy was a great admirer of his grandfather Wheeler's accomplishments as a World War II pilot who flew the F4U Corsair with Greg "Pappy" Boyington in Bougainville in the Solomon Islands. The last reunion of the remaining "Black Sheep" squadron was at his grandfather's house with Timothy in attendance. After the war, his grandfather returned to finish his education at SMU before attending Johns Hopkins Medical School and acquiring post-graduate surgical training under Alfred Blalock. His grandfather having attended SMU greatly influenced Timothy's choice of enrolling at SMU to obtain his college education.
Timothy was an astute learner and used his brilliance to accomplish any task that was laid before him. Nothing was too difficult for him. He enjoyed studying quantum theory, theoretic physics, nuclear physics and relativity as a hobby. He mastered computer networking, computer cyber security, programming, computer systems and hardware. Nothing was too difficult or challenging for him.
While undertaking his duties in property management, Timothy acquired a high level of expertise in multiple of areas including details regarding water purification, electrical wiring, heating and air conditioning, ventilation, landscaping and gardening, among many others.
Timothy's most recent pastime was studying history with an emphasis on Roman history. His memory was such that he never had to read anything twice to recall in exact detail what he had read. At Timothy's graduation ceremony at SMU, the head of the language department told the commencement audience that he had never witnessed someone with Timothy's language skills as Timothy crossed the stage.
Timothy's funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lubbock Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 4 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 5 at 10:00 AM with a graveside service to follow.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019