Lubbock- Tina Lynn Daugherty, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born September 24, 1978 in Oxford, England. Tina is survived by her husband, Norman Daugherty; daughter, Jennifer Daugherty; son, James Daugherty and grandchildren, Aleigha Morse and Avery and August Daugherty, all of Lubbock; parents, Bobby and Jackie Lynn of Longbeach, WA; brother, Bobby McCann of Albuquerque, NM; and grandmother, Betty Ray of Longbeach, WA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carol and Margie Walker.
Tina loved horses and camping. She was very involved in the Boy Scouts of America and had a passion for nursing and helping others. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother and GiGi to her three precious grandbabies that she loved to spoil.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019