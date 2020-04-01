Home

Tina Sue (Jennings) Jennings


1970 - 2020
Tina Sue (Jennings) Jennings Obituary
Lubbock- Tina Sue Jennings, 49, of Lubbock Texas died March 30, 2020 in Lubbock following a brief illness.

She was born September 20, 1970 to Bobby Joe and Helen (Jones) Jennings in Lorenzo, Texas. Tina was a graduate of Lorenzo High School and Texas Tech University and worked at MBCI, United Supermarkets, and several west Texas school districts.

Tina was passionate about animals and saved countless dogs and cats throughout her years. She volunteered at The Haven Animal Care Shelter and several other non-profits in the area. She was also passionate about the west Texas farm life. She was driving a tractor by the age of 10, working the cows with the family every spring, and generally being "handy as a pocket on a shirt". She continued her work in agriculture for many years.

Tina is preceded in death by her grandparents and by her sister Angie.

She is survived and loved by her large, loud family including Oscar Silvas; Bobby and Helen L Jennings; Helen F Jennings; Victoria, Jorge and Kim Silvas; BJ (Shad) and Shay Jennings; Bill and Dalyn Younts; Worth and Kristine Jennings; Lance and Della Ashley; and a herd of nieces and nephews. Tina also leaves behind many others who have loved and laughed with her throughout the years.

Memorials may be given to The Haven Animal Care Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Lorenzo online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
