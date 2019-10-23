|
Lubbock- Tod H. Williams, 57, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born on December 6, 1961 in Plainview to Jack and Sadie Williams. He grew up in Plainview and followed in his dad's footsteps playing lots of golf over the years. He was an avid dog lover and known to have multiple pups join him for work every day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; life-long love, Leslie Younger and his favorite dog, Somebody.
He is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Chad Williams and Miaschele Williams; sister, DeAnne Stringer; niece, Ali Hamilton and husband, Brandon Hamilton; niece, Amanda Bradley and nephew, Trevor Stringer.
In keeping with the wishes of Tod, the family will have a private service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Haven Animal Care Shelter in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019