Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Tod Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tod H. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tod H. Williams Obituary
Lubbock- Tod H. Williams, 57, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born on December 6, 1961 in Plainview to Jack and Sadie Williams. He grew up in Plainview and followed in his dad's footsteps playing lots of golf over the years. He was an avid dog lover and known to have multiple pups join him for work every day.

He was preceded in death by his parents; life-long love, Leslie Younger and his favorite dog, Somebody.

He is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Chad Williams and Miaschele Williams; sister, DeAnne Stringer; niece, Ali Hamilton and husband, Brandon Hamilton; niece, Amanda Bradley and nephew, Trevor Stringer.

In keeping with the wishes of Tod, the family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Haven Animal Care Shelter in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tod's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now