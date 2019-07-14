|
|
Lubbock- Todd J. Quisenberry, 52, of Lubbock, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, after a brief hospitalization. A memorial celebration under the direction of Combest Family Funeral Home will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Lubbock. Dr. Shera Atkinson will officiate.
Todd was born on January 29, 1967, in Lubbock, Texas, to Pal and Charles Quisenberry. Todd attended Wester Elementary, Smylie Wilson Junior High, and Coronado High School. Todd graduated from The University of Texas in 1991. Todd was actively involved in his fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha, and was honored to be a member of The Texas Cowboys. He remained close to many members of both organizations well into his adult life. He was proud to have also worked as a tour guide at the Texas State Capitol during his college years.
Todd was enamored with national politics. Upon graduation, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked for the Cement Kiln Recycling Coalition. He was proud to represent the organization in a disaster relief meeting with President George H.W. Bush, who TQ believed to be the second most important person in the room. After learning otherwise, he returned to Lubbock to join the family insurance agency, Quisenberry & Associates, where his customers often became his dear friends.
Todd married his best friend, Allison Haterius, on January 18, 2003, in Ericksdahl, Texas. During their short time together, they shared a lifetime of wonderful memories traveling and sharing time with their many friends. Todd was a supportive, generous, and fiercely loyal (although occasionally argumentative) friend.
Todd's passion was Texas Longhorn football. One of his happiest moments was attending the 2005 National Championship with Allison and friends. He loved to quote movies and was truly appalled if you had not seen his film of choice, often insisting that you sit down to watch it right then and there (even if you weren't really interested).
Todd was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lubbock and was moved to tears every year during the Tenebrae service. He was also a founding member of Lubbock, Inc., a group dedicated to raising money for local charities. Todd's strong-willed governance of the corn dog booth at the South Plains Fair was legendary.
Todd is survived by his wife, Allison; parents, Pal and Charles Quisenberry; brother, Charles Quisenberry; sisters, Karan Cagle, Angela and husband Kelly Kensing, and Rebecca and husband Marc Nudelman; nephews and nieces, Chas Quisenberry, Chad Quisenberry, Josh Cagle, Kadee Cagle, Haley and husband Adam Hughston, Christian Kensing, Benjamin Kensing, Sophia Nudelman, Samuel Nudelman, Addie Fusaro, and great niece, Evelyn Rose Hughston.
Todd had many wonderful friends, each of whom had a special place in his heart. He loved deeply, but most importantly, he laughed and made those around him laugh, too. Please share your most entertaining "Quiz story" with friends and family in his honor.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Covenant MICU and Covenant Palliative Care.
Last year Todd was given the opportunity through his brother, Charles, to help provide new back-to-school shoes for each child at the Texas Boys Ranch. He beamed while watching the kids choose their new shoes. There would be no better way to honor Todd's memory than to continue this effort again this school year. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to: Texas Boys Ranch, PO Box 5665, Lubbock, Texas 79408. Memo: "TBR Shoes".
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019