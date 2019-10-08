Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 454-5611
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery
Pflugerville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Stenis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Basil Stenis


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Basil Stenis Obituary
Austin- Tom Basil Stenis, 97, passed away on October 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

Tom was born on May 9, 1922 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to parents Basil and Aristi Stenis. He graduated from University of Texas with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1947, he moved to Lubbock and accepted a position as an Associate Professor at Texas Tech, where he worked for more than 40 years.

Tom was a great man and a loving father. On September 22, 1943, he married Rowena Smith in Austin, TX and the couple had 4 children together. Tom was a social, active man who was deeply involved in Orchestra for the majority of his life. His family and friends will always remember him as a happy, loving person.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rowena Stenis, of Austin, TX; his brother, Byron Stenis, of Houston, TX; and his parents, Basil and Aristi Stenis, of El Paso, TX.

Tom is survived by his 4 children, his 14 grandchildren, and his 16 great grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on October 8, 2019, at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden Funeral Home
Download Now