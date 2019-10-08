|
Austin- Tom Basil Stenis, 97, passed away on October 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas.
Tom was born on May 9, 1922 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to parents Basil and Aristi Stenis. He graduated from University of Texas with a degree in Electrical Engineering. In 1947, he moved to Lubbock and accepted a position as an Associate Professor at Texas Tech, where he worked for more than 40 years.
Tom was a great man and a loving father. On September 22, 1943, he married Rowena Smith in Austin, TX and the couple had 4 children together. Tom was a social, active man who was deeply involved in Orchestra for the majority of his life. His family and friends will always remember him as a happy, loving person.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rowena Stenis, of Austin, TX; his brother, Byron Stenis, of Houston, TX; and his parents, Basil and Aristi Stenis, of El Paso, TX.
Tom is survived by his 4 children, his 14 grandchildren, and his 16 great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on October 8, 2019, at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019