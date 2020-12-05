1/1
Tom Hutchinson
1950 - 2020
Sedona- Tom Hutchinson passed away November 27th, 2020. He valiantly battled kidney cancer for 19 years, always on the cutting edge of the latest treatments. He took his final breaths at home, in Sedona, Arizona, surrounded by his wife of 50 years, DiAnn Hutchinson, daughter Hilary Heartisan, son-in-law Jason Heartisan, grandchildren Arwinn (12) and Avalon (6).

Tom was born December 26th, 1950, in Lubbock, Texas. He is survived by his brother Sig Hutchinson in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tom owned Hutchinson Cycles in Lubbock, Texas for many years. He strongly supported the bicycling community, inspiring a whole generation of cycling enthusiasts to live life fully. He was the 1972 Texas State Road Racing Champion and 1993 Mixed Tandem State Champion with his wife DiAnn. Leaving Texas as the fastest couple in the west, as they moved to Sedona, Arizona in 1993.

In Sedona, he was actively involved in trail building and bicycle advocacy. He was a member of the Big Park Regional Council Transportation Committee, founder of TRACS (Trail Resource Access Coalition of Sedona), and a certified Trail Boss, writing grants and helping to build many of the trails that are still enjoyed in Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek. He loved mountain biking and hiking with his wife and dog. The joy of his life was sharing his knowledge of the world with his grandchildren, particularly while hiking in the red rocks of Sedona.

To sign guestbook go to greersmortuary.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

