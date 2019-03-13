|
Littlefield- Tom M. Lobaugh, 83, of Littlefield, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Amherst. He was born November 5, 1935 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Marce and Iva (Adam) Lobaugh.
Tom married Anita Fore September 23, 1963 in Littlefield. He worked for the United States Postal Service, and worked at the Littlefield Post Office and later served as the Postmaster in Muleshoe and Childress. He was a Baptist, and led worship services at local nursing homes. He was a kind and gentle man, a devoted husband, and a loving "DanDan" and "Ahada" to his grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anita Lobaugh of Littlefield; one son, Jack Lobaugh and wife Kelly of Fieldton, TX; two daughters, Becky Lobaugh Booth of Arlington, and Bettie Lobaugh McCain of Littlefield; grandchildren, Hannah McCain, Bryan Blake, Matthew Lobaugh, TJ Lobaugh, Caleb Booth, Michelle Morales, and Amy Booth; three brothers; and one sister. He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Lobaugh; his parents; his loving in-laws, Jack and Irene Fore; and a brother.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday March 15, 2019 at Hemphill Chapel at First Baptist Church in Littlefield with Pastor Tanner Wilson officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019