Lubbock- The family of Tom Sawyer will celebrate his life of 87 years at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, also at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Military graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Abilene. He passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Tom Sawyer was born on August 14, 1933, to Lambert and Tennie Sawyers in Eliasville, TX. He grew up in Eliasville and Breckenridge, Texas. Tom served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospitalman during the Korean War. He then attended and graduated from North Texas State College in 1959 where he met Mary Louise Worthington who he married in 1960. After graduation, they moved to Levelland, Texas where they both taught in the public-school system. The light of their life and only child, Sydney Ann, was born in 1967. They moved to Lubbock in 2000 to be closer to their new grandson, Colton Sawyer Musslewhite, born September 11, 2001. Tom and Mary Louise enjoyed being Grammy and Granddad and spent much of their time following Colton's activities. Mr. Sawyer's interests included watercolor painting, creating stained glass, and dancing. Later in life, he devoted much of his time and energy as a volunteer at Covenant Children's Hospital. Tom's Christian gift was service which he fulfilled during his time in the Navy, teaching public school, children's Sunday School, teaching in Adult Education, volunteer work, as well as helping his friends and family whenever he was needed.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Sawyer; daughter, Sydney Ann Musslewhite;
grandchild, Colton Sawyer Musslewhite all of Lubbock; and two sisters, Mary Sue Quast and husband Earl of Abilene, TX, and Wanda Nell Simon of Diana, TX.; along with his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Johnny Lee Sawyers, and Roger Dale Sawyers.