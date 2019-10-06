|
Dallas- Tom Sawyer Dorough passed away peacefully at home on July 15th, 2019 at the age of 69.
Born to Tom T. and Twilla G. Dorough. His sister, Diedre Dorough and nephew Tommy Buck Dempsey, his wife Mandy, and their sons; Hunter and Brayden Dempsey survive him.
Tom Sawyer was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Monahans High School and Texas Tech University where he was on the Deans Honor List. Geology was his field of choice and he pursued a career in petroleum geology. When he received his teaching certificate he taught advanced placement classes in Chemistry and Physics at Odessa High School in Odessa Texas. After retirement he moved to Dallas, Texas where his past time was travel.
Memorial services will be held in Lubbock Texas at the Resthaven Mausoleum Chapel on October 12th at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to your cause of choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019