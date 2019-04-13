Lubbock- Tomas C. Balderas passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. We will gather for a praise and worship celebration on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 6 pm followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 76 years at 10:30 am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Church on the Rock. A tribute of Tomas C. Balderas's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Tomas was born on August 29, 1942 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tomas' childhood was spent mostly at his ranch in Nuevo Leon with his beloved parents and siblings. At a young age, Tomas made a decision to move to the United States of America. He met his wife Mary Salazar in Abernathy, TX, at the Church of the Nazarene. They married on Feb 21, 1970. They moved to Chicago for a brief time and had their first child Adela Balderas. Tomas and Mary and their newborn moved back to Texas where they had their second child, Reyes Balderas in Hale Center, TX. It was then that Tomas Balderas was called to pursue ministry. He moved to Plainview, Texas to preach at a local church and also pursue his bachelor's degree at Wayland Baptist University. Tomas and Mary also brought in their third child Tomas Balderas, Jr at Hale Center. After obtaining his bachelor's degree, he permanently moved to Lubbock, TX, to pursue higher education and obtain a master's degree at Texas Tech University. He also had 3 additional children in Lubbock Tomas Balderas Jr, Elias Balderas, and Timoteo Balderas. Tomas continued to preach at different local churches in Lubbock and retired as a Lutheran minister from Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at the age of 62.



Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary; children, Adela (Juventino) Calvillo of Lubbock; Reyes Balderas of Lubbock, Tomas (Cecilia) Balderas of Bedford, Elias Balderas of Magnolia, and Timoteo (Jennifer) Balderas of Lubbock; grandchildren, Armando Sanchez, Sabina Astorga, Marissa DeLuna, Elizabeth Flores, Ezra Calvillo, Ricardo Flores, Zoe Hernandez, AnnaLisa Galvan, Amber Galvan, Eric Galvan, Ezekiel Balderas, Victor Balderas, Hailie Sanchez, Obdieiah Sanchez, Fox Balderas, and Mason Balderas; a great-grandchild, JayLee Galvan; along with numerous siblings and extended family.



He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019