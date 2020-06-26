Lubbock- Tomas Licon, 56 of Lubbock passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1964 to Pedro and Raquel (Torres) Licon in Lubbock. Tomas married Melissa Ortiz on August 22, 1987 in Lubbock. He worked for Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD as a delivery driver until his retirement. Tomas was athletic, loved music and was a fan of the Star Wars franchise. Tomas was a comedian who loved his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.Tomas is survived by his wife, Melissa; sons Tomas J. Licon Jr (Jennifer) of Amarillo, Timothy R. Licon (Amber); daughter, Marisa S. Licon; sisters, Gloria Luera (Ramiro), Alma Carrillo and Maria Licon; brother, Robert Licon, all of Lubbock; 4 grandchildren, Alondra, Ariella, Aiden and Timmy Licon.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Pedro Licon, Jr.Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 PM until 7 PM at the Venue on Broadway with rosary being recited at 5:30PM. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.