Tomas Licon
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Tomas Licon, 56 of Lubbock passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1964 to Pedro and Raquel (Torres) Licon in Lubbock. Tomas married Melissa Ortiz on August 22, 1987 in Lubbock. He worked for Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD as a delivery driver until his retirement. Tomas was athletic, loved music and was a fan of the Star Wars franchise. Tomas was a comedian who loved his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

Tomas is survived by his wife, Melissa; sons Tomas J. Licon Jr (Jennifer) of Amarillo, Timothy R. Licon (Amber); daughter, Marisa S. Licon; sisters, Gloria Luera (Ramiro), Alma Carrillo and Maria Licon; brother, Robert Licon, all of Lubbock; 4 grandchildren, Alondra, Ariella, Aiden and Timmy Licon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Pedro Licon, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2 PM until 7 PM at the Venue on Broadway with rosary being recited at 5:30PM. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved