Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
1935 - 2020
Tomasa Colegio De La Cruz Obituary
Lubbock- Tomasa De La Cruz , former resident of Lubbock, Texas, passed away February 11th, 2020 at

her residence with her loving family by her side. Tomasa was born in McAllen, Texas on

January 12th, 1935, to Jorge and Anita Colegio.

In 1952, she married the love of her life Mr. Juan Garcia De La Cruz of Crystal City, Texas.

Together they raised a loving family of 13 children consisting of 9 sons and 4 daughters.

Tomasa enjoyed the company of her family, and teaching her daughters her secret family

recipes. She loved playing bingo and spending quality time with her bingo buddies at her

favorite spot. She loved being outdoors, enjoying the weather and watering her plants. While

sitting outside admiring the scenery, she would often share her life stories with her children and

grandchildren while listening to her favorite Tejano music.

She is survived by her brother Mr. Jorge (Suzzane)Colegio who resides in Slaton, Texas. She is

also survived by her children;

Mr. & Mrs. Vickie (Tommy) Malone, of Hillister, Texas.

Mr. & Mrs. George (Merna) De La Cruz of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. Lupe De La Cruz and Deana Mojica of Lubbock, Texas.

Ms. Gloria De La Cruz of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. Anastasio De La Cruz and Beatrice Valdez of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. & Mrs. Janie (Charlie) Sanchez of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. & Mrs. Joe (Rosa) De La Cruz of San Antonio, Texas.

Mr. & Mrs. Michael (Leticia) De La Cruz of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. Pete De La Cruz of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. Manuel De La Cruz and Estrella Ortiz of Lubbock, Texas.

Mr. & Mrs. Linda (James) Payne of Lubbock, Texas.

Tomasa had 30 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jorge and Anita Colegio of Indio,CA, brothers

Pancho Colegio of Coachella, CA, and Juan Colegio of San Bernardino, CA, and sister Petra

from Houston, TX, her loving husband Juan Garcia De La Cruz of Crystal City, TX, and beloved

sons, Josesito and Juan De La Cruz Jr. of Lubbock, TX.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12th from 4pm-8pm, Thursday, February 13th from

2pm-6pm with a Rosary service from 7 pm-9 pm. Funeral service will be held Friday, February

14th at 10am with burial at Peaceful Gardens in Woodrow following funeral service. All services

will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels 407 N. University in Lubbock, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
