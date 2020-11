Or Copy this URL to Share

Levelland- Mrs. Tomasa E. Sandoval age 89 years of Levelland passed away on November 2, 2020.



Funeral Services will be held on November 13, 2020 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland. Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland



