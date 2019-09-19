|
Lubbock- Tommie Sue Crow passed away on September 17, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 87 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Tommie Sue Crow was born on November 17, 1931 to Tom and Edna (Hillyer) Crow in Memphis, TX. Tommie grew up in Lubbock the oldest of five siblings. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mom, grandmother and friend. Tommie enjoyed bowling, needlework and caring for her cats. She retired from Frito Lay after a long and successful career. Tommie loved the Lord deeply and lived out her faith through her love and care for others. She was a member of Trinity Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Hart and husband, Barry of Schertz; granddaughters, Jennifer Powell and husband, Kirk of San Antonio; and Alicia Adams and husband, Mason of Frisco; great-grandchildren, Asher Adams, Caleb Powell, and Emma Powell; and brother, John Crow of Lubbock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, June Woods, Wilson Crow, and JoAnn Kimbell.
The family of Tommie Sue Crow has designated the contributions to Lubbock Humane Society and St Jude's Children Hospital, for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019