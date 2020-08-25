1/1
Tommy Glen Jinks
1931 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Tommy Glen Jinks will celebrate his life of 89 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net.You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Tommy Glen was born on March 22, 1931, to Robert and Ella Jinks in Kingsmills, Texas. Tommy married Beverly Nance on May 30, 1953, in Amarillo, Texas.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Jinks; daughter, Jan (Zac) Rinard; son, Timothy (Vicki) Jinks; three grandchildren, Krysta (Toby) Cecil, Jennifer (Justin) Grissom, Austin Tomas (Danielle DuBos) Jinks; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Cecil, Brecklynn Cecil, Rykhr Grissom.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Dee Jinks; grandchild, Seth Jinks; two brothers, Tollie and James Jinks; sister, Maxine Parker.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
