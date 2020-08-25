Lubbock- The family of Tommy Glen Jinks will celebrate his life of 89 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Tommy Glen was born on March 22, 1931, to Robert and Ella Jinks in Kingsmills, Texas. Tommy married Beverly Nance on May 30, 1953, in Amarillo, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Jinks; daughter, Jan (Zac) Rinard; son, Timothy (Vicki) Jinks; three grandchildren, Krysta (Toby) Cecil, Jennifer (Justin) Grissom, Austin Tomas (Danielle DuBos) Jinks; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Cecil, Brecklynn Cecil, Rykhr Grissom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ella Dee Jinks; grandchild, Seth Jinks; two brothers, Tollie and James Jinks; sister, Maxine Parker.