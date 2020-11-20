Lubbock- 63 passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Tommy Harriel Williams, Jr. was born on September 1, 1957, to Mae Pearl Patton and Tommy Williams, Sr. in Lubbock, Texas. Tommy attended public school in Lubbock, Texas. During his junior and senior years in high school, he excelled in football, basketball, and track. He received "All American," All-District, All-City, All-South Plains honors in both sports. Tommy graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar in 1975. He furthered his education at Mary Mount College in Salina, Kansas (#15) and Cowley County Community College in Arkansas City, Kansas (#32). In college, Tommy was described as a Super-quick defender with great defensive pride. In 1977 he was "All-Conference" and All-Tournament Big Orange, Co-Winner of the 110% Award, and named "Most Valuable Player" and "Outstanding Defensive Player" in 1978. His ability to accelerate with the ball was an outstanding attribute. Tommy was a good perimeter jump shooter and could also, take his man inside because of his tremendous strength. In 1979 he received the "S. Dean Evans, Sr. Most Valuable Player Award," and made the "The NAIA District 10 All-Star Team." Tommy received many accolades and awards during his college years. Tommy leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Donna Williams; two children, Bryson Williams (Kendra) and Shanitha Williams; three grandchildren; four sisters, Percillia Howard, Earnice Coppage, Michelle Jacobs (Lonnie), and Yolanda Allen; a host of other relatives and friends.