Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Tommy Joe Fisher Sr.


1932 - 2020
Tommy Joe Fisher Sr. Obituary
Lubbock- Tommy "Fish" Fisher, Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on February 27, 2020, where he had been receiving home health care. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 88 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
