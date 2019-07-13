Lubbock- Tommy Joe Linker passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 56 years at 2:00 pm on today, July 13, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. A tribute of Tommy's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Tommy Joe Linker came into this world on September 16, 1962, in Lubbock, Texas. He was the third son born to Delmont and E. Louise Linker. He attended school at Haynes Elementary, Evans Jr. High, and Monterey High School, where he graduated in 1981. Tommy attended college at Abilene Christian University, South Plains College, and Lubbock Christian University, graduating with a BS in Education.



Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Delmont H. Linker.



Survivors include the love of his life, Priscilla Enriquez of the home; his mother, E. Louise Linker of Lubbock; brother, Delwayne and wife, Allison of Lubbock; brother, Gary and wife, Judy of Lubbock; step-daughter, Chanzlee Alvarado of Lubbock; step-son, Jessie Alvarado of Lubbock; step-son, Oscar Alvarado and wife, Mendy, Odessa; nephew, Andrew Linker and wife, Belinda of Granbury, TX; nephew, Justin Linker and wife, Libby, Lubbock; niece, Meredith Linker of Lubbock; nephew, Alexander Linker of Lubbock; great-niece, Collyn Linker of Granbury, TX; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.



During Tommy's college years, he started working as a waiter at El Chico Mexican Restaurant. He worked there for many years and was known as "Cowboy." His niece and nephews always loved the Andes mints he gave to his customers, along with the bill. Tommy then worked for the State at the Texas Department of Corrections/Montfort Unit. He retired after 20+ years of service.



An avid and passionate pool player, Tommy was known regionally for his mastery at billiards, having won many tournaments. He and Priscilla loved to travel and see new places. Priscilla was always Tommy's first love. However, a dangerously close second was his beloved Chicago Cubs. There wasn't a happier fan who celebrated more than our dear Tom when the Cubbies won the ever-elusive World Series in 2016.



It has been comforting to the family over the past few days to hear from many of Tommy's old friends. There was a camaraderie amongst them that was unmatched. The overwhelming sentiment expressed was that Tommy was a LOYAL FRIEND TO ALL. Danny Dean, lifelong friend of Tommy, said it best when he stated that Tommy was there for he and their buddies EVERY TIME they needed him.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Children's Home of Lubbock.



Tommy...soul mate, son, brother, Uncle Tom, friend--you will be missed. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019