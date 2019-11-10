|
Cotton Center- Tommy Joines passed away on November 7, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 85 years at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Cotton Center First Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Tommy's life was well lived, impacting several by serving on the Golden Spread Electric Coop and South Plains Coop and just recently retiring after 39 years of service. Tommy was born in Caddo, OK and moved to the Slaton area in 1944. He married his wife of 67 years when they were just 18 and 16 years old. They began their marriage in Slaton, TX, and he was a milkman that had lots of funny stories. He was given the opportunity to farm in the Cotton Center area at the age of 30, and his operation continues today with the help of his loyal Hands, friends, and family. He taught his family not to be boastful, never be afraid to get your hands dirty, and most problems can be solved with a simple calculator and a turn row. He was loved very much by his family, friends, colleagues, and loyal Hands. Everyone will miss his contagious laugh, and no one will ever forget how joyful he was, his love of sweets, peaches, and pecans, and the pleasure he received from aggravating his grandkids. His right-hand man of 52 years, Tony Castilleja, was like a brother, and they never had a problem that could not be solved. He has two daughters, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, and we will all be lost without him.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Joines; two daughters, Robin Heath, and husband, Bob; Karen Weaver and husband, Ken; eight grandchildren, Mikey Taylor, Cody Heath, Jenn Heath-Beene and husband, Matt; Julie Heath-Blair and husband, Logan; Candace Parmenter and husband, Michael; Katee Garza and husband, Chris; six great-grandchildren, Michaela Taylor, Jaden Taylor, Jason Taylor, Kamdyn Taylor, Jett Beene, and Vivienne Elaine Parmenter; two sisters, Don Evelyn Fondey, and Anna Jo D'Elia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, WT and Lottie Joines.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019