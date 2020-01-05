|
Lubbock- 88, passed away Thursday, December 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Tommy was born November 8, 1931 in Manor, Texas to Pearline Wheeler and Tommy Campbell. He was employed at the Cotton Gin in Brownfield, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memory; four daughters, Delores (Herb) McMurry, Brandy (Billy) Anderson, Shauna (Len) Gregory, and Delilah (Michael) Kellum; two sons, Tommy, Jr. (Mistry) Campbell and Ricky (Brittany) Campbell; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020