Slaton- Tommy Lee Hampton of Slaton left this world and went to be with God on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born January 30, 1940 in Lamesa, TX to the late Thomas Valentine Hampton and the late Joy Lee Walker. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Dorsett on February 3, 2001 and had 18 wonderful years together. Tommy worked as a car salesman for 41 years retiring in 2002. In January 2002, Tommy went on a Walk to Emmaus spiritual retreat, and met many friends. Tommy had an infectious personality and sense of humor, and no matter what the circumstance or if he was sick, he still joked around with everyone and would make you laugh. Tommy loved life and loved his family and friends.
Tommy's daughter Wendy Lee and grandson Jimmy John preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Marilyn; 4 sons, Tommy Lee Hampton, Jr. and wife Barbara of Baytown, TX, Michael Lee Hampton of Houston, TX, Christopher Lee Hampton of New Jersey, Jeff McBee and wife Tanya of Broken Arrow, OK; two daughters, Dana Leigh Macciola and husband Joshua of Cushing, OK, and Stephanie Mason and husband Kent of Lubbock, TX; a daughter in love Kimberly Roys and husband John of Lubbock; 12 grandchildren with two grandchildren on the way; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis Hampton and wife Terry of Waco, TX and David Hampton of Dallas; an Uncle Jerry Hudgins and wife Yanetta of Murphy, TX and Aunt, Allene Berry of Huntsville, TX and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway with family receiving friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Venue on Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Venue on Broadway with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019