Lubbock- Tony Chase Kirk, entered rest on November 6, 2019 at the age of 35. He was born on October 16, 1984 to Tony Joe and Mauri Kaye Kirk in Lubbock, Texas.
Chase received his GED from Richard Milburn Academy in 2000 at the age of 16. He won a Silver Key Award for Scholastic Art at Wayland Baptist College & 1st place Racing Motor Cross Award in the Arena Cross Amateur World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada. He raced motor cross for 12 years and his love for snow skiing began at age 4. Chase also loved dogs!
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Joe Bob Kirk; and grandparents, Bill and Barbara Teston.
He is survived by his loving parents; brother, Kody Kirk; niece and nephews, that he adored, Kamrin Kirk, Jagger and Kutter Kirk; and his pet son, Kiko all of Lubbock, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
He will be remembered by all his friends as the most loyal friend anyone could have and had a heart for all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be: Kris Parks, Taylor Smith, Omid Soltani, Bayan Soltani, Jason Reddin and John Simmons.
