Tony James Swafford


1959 - 2020
Tony James Swafford Obituary
Lubbock- Tony James Swafford passed away on April 18, 2020 after a brief illness. We will celebrate his life of 60 years at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park with Barry Ezra officiating. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service will be available at 4 p.m. and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.

Tony James Swafford was born on August 12, 1959, to James and Sylvia Swafford in Lubbock, Texas. Tony attended Monterey High School. He was a very talented auto mechanic for thirty years. Tony also worked as a mechanic with area race teams in Ruidoso, NM, where he was a resident in the 1980's. NASCAR was of course his favorite sport.

Survivors include his mother, Sylvia Swafford of Lubbock; sister, Sharla Hicks and husband Burl of Brownfield; niece, Shrae Hill of Lubbock; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins of Lubbock and Rome, GA.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Swafford; and a nephew, Brycen Hill.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
