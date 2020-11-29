1/1
Tony Rojas
1953 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Tony will celebrate his life of 67 years at The Worship Center South Campus 12701 Indiana Ave. in Lubbock on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm. He passed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. A tribute to Tony's life can be found at www.memorialdesigners.net where you can leave words of encouragement for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria Rojas; their children, Adrian (Eppie) Rojas, Olivia (Rene) Ortiz, Laurie Lucero, Jill Lucero, Gigi Rojas, Leticia (Oscar) Solis; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jesus "Pinto" (Janette) Rojas, Gonzalo Rojas; Carolyn (Lupe) Capetillo, Vicki Rojas, Cruz (Lorenzo) Marin, Dale Castaneda, Betty Moreno, Carmen (JoAnn) Silva.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
The Worship Center South Campus
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
