Lubbock- Tracy Hancock, of Lubbock, passed from this life, June 30th, 2019, peacefully at home. A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Lubbock. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. The family will have a visitation July 2, 2019 Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 PM in Englunds.
Arrangements are under the direction Englunds Funeral Service and Chapel of Slaton.
Tracy was born September 8, 1955, in Lubbock to Harvey and Sue (Ross) Hancock. He graduated from Lorenzo High School in 1974, and Texas Tech University in 1979.
Tracy worked for Crooked Row Seed Company, then went to Cotton Farming in 1982, retiring in 2017 due to health. He was a Methodist and a Member of Masonic Lodge 1327. He married Betty Law on July 29th, 2006 in Lubbock and enjoyed 13 years of marriage.
He is preceded in death by his Mother Sue Hancock in 2007, and a brother Timothy Hancock in 2000.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Betty of Lubbock; his two daughters, Tiffany ( Michael) Denton, and Sara Burns, all of Lubbock, step children: Brian ( Robyn) Goss of Canyon, Michael (Jamie) Goss, Kevin (Jeanne) Goss of Tulia, Michelle Wheeler of Kress, his father, Harvey Hancock of Slaton, a sister Tonya Hancock ( Brandye) of Lubbock, along with 14 grandchildren, one niece and one great nephew.
The family suggests Memorials to the , or the Cerebral Palsy foundation
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019