Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Magee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Magee


1971 - 2019
Send Flowers
Tracy Magee Obituary
Lubbock- Tracy Magee, 48 of Lubbock, Texas passed away on December 5, 2019. She was a beautiful wife and mother on the inside and the outside. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Tracy will be held at First Baptist Church Roosevelt at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -