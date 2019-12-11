|
|
|
Lubbock- Tracy Magee, 48 of Lubbock, Texas passed away on December 5, 2019. She was a beautiful wife and mother on the inside and the outside. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Tracy will be held at First Baptist Church Roosevelt at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019