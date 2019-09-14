|
Levelland- Celebration of Life for Travis Lee Turnipseed, age 84, of Levelland, Tx, will be at 2:00 pm, September 16, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. Adam Berry will be officiating. Burial will follow in the City of Levelland Cemetery. He died Friday, September 13, 2019, from multiple medical complications in Levelland.
Travis was born to Monroe and Polly Ann Turnipseed on August 1, 1935, in Raines Co., located in East Texas, and had 8 brothers. He graduated from Tulia High School. On Sept. 28th, 1958, he married Gail Eads in Levelland. They shared a life together for 61 years on the farm in the Arnett Community and later in Levelland until his death. He was very active in farming, primarily cotton, until his retirement. He served on the Arnett/Community Coop/ South Community Coop/United Cotton Growers Gin Board for 28 years, was on the delegate board and served on the executive board for PCCA, as well as other agricultural boards.
Preceding Travis in death were his parents and 3 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; a daughter, Martha Berry, and husband, Tim, of Gallup, NM; a son, Bruce Turnipseed, and wife, Sherri, of Levelland. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Adam Berry and wife, Leslie, of Gallup, NM; Ty Turnipseed and wife, Kristen, of Levelland; Katie Turnipseed of Lubbock, Tx, and five great-grandchildren: Abbylee and Casen Berry; Taryn, Kye and Hollynn Turnipseed. Additionally, he is survived by 5 brothers.
Travis loved and was loved by his family and friends, loved helping others, and loved making others smile.
Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 pm,Sunday, September 15, 2019.
