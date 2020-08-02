Lubbock- Travis Quinn, born June 22, 1936 to James Elbert Quinn and Beulah Ragsdale Quinn in Mount Pleasant, Titus County, Texas, passed from this life to the arms of our Lord on July 30, 2020. He married Leona Cofer on September 11, 1954. They moved to Lubbock from East Texas shortly afterwards and had two children together. Travis was better known as TD was a truck driver and a proud Teamster for over 35 years. He served as the shop steward for many of those years. He was a self-taught auto mechanic, electrician, plumber and home remodeler. He spent most of his after work hours working on trucks for his company, friends and family cars. He never charged market rate for his rental houses because he said, "Poor people need a home and still need to eat." Travis lived a good life of hard work and service to his family, friends and others. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers, Troy and Douglas; and sisters, Nora and Beatrice. He is survived by his wife, Leona; son, David Quinn; daughter, Vicki Quinn-Williams; son-in-law, Roger Williams; sister, Deborah Johnson (Raymond Johnson); grandsons, Chris and Nicholas Williams; granddaughters, Kelsey Hendricks and Kaley Perry. He is also survived by two great-grandsons, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the South Plains Food Bank or your favorite charity
.