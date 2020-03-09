|
|
Slaton- Treasure Chance, 73, of Slaton, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 Monday, March 9, 2020 at Englunds. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service.
Treasure was born September 27, 1946 in Plainview to Thomas and Minnie Mae Smith. She married Royce Chance on May 1, 1965. She worked alongside Royce in the family business for many years. She also worked with her sister, Tommie in the restaurant industry and for several years at Lubbock Electric.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, John Chance; three sisters; and two brothers.
Treasure is survived by her husband, Royce; her daughters, Michele Chance of Lubbock and Kathy Mills and husband, Leroy of Mansfield; her sister, Margaret Wilson and husband, Eddie of Lubbock; her brothers, Isaac Schoonover and wife, Teresa of Post, Ricky Schoonover of Lubbock and Benny Schoonover and wife, Shanna of Slaton; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephew.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020