Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Slaton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Treasure Chance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Treasure Chance


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Treasure Chance Obituary
Slaton- Treasure Chance, 73, of Slaton, went home to be with Jesus Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 Monday, March 9, 2020 at Englunds. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church in Slaton. Interment will follow in Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service.

Treasure was born September 27, 1946 in Plainview to Thomas and Minnie Mae Smith. She married Royce Chance on May 1, 1965. She worked alongside Royce in the family business for many years. She also worked with her sister, Tommie in the restaurant industry and for several years at Lubbock Electric.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, John Chance; three sisters; and two brothers.

Treasure is survived by her husband, Royce; her daughters, Michele Chance of Lubbock and Kathy Mills and husband, Leroy of Mansfield; her sister, Margaret Wilson and husband, Eddie of Lubbock; her brothers, Isaac Schoonover and wife, Teresa of Post, Ricky Schoonover of Lubbock and Benny Schoonover and wife, Shanna of Slaton; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephew.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Treasure's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -