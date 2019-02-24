|
Wolfforth- Trent James Glaser, 39, of Wolfforth was born July 5, 1979 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Karen (Horn) Glaser. He graduated from Texas Tech in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He married Brent Elizabeth Winfrey August 13, 2005 in San Antonio, TX. Trent enjoyed fishing, gun collections and fireworks. He was a freelance consultant and worked for Scott Manufacturing.
Trent went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Brent Glaser, 4 children: Bryce Abigail, Taylor Addison, Kolby Elizabeth, and Trevor James; his parents: John & Karen Glaser, 3 siblings: Emily Jean Richter & husband Tim and their son, Drew, Rebecca Elizabeth Musk and husband Cristian, and Bradley John Glaser; maternal grandmother: Ellen Horn; mother-in-law: Debbie Winfrey, several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends that are all heartbroken and will miss his smile, compassion and fun loving energy.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 8pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Services will be at 11:00am Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Forrest Heights UMC at 3007 33rd St., Lubbock, TX 79410 with Doug Hensley officiating. Another service will be at 10:00am Saturday at Northwest Hills UMC at 7575 Tezel Road in San Antonio, TX with David Trawick officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at 1604 Braun Rd, San Antonio, TX.
In liew of flowers, memorials may be made to Trent Memorial Fund at American Bank of Commerce in Wolfforth. The family would like for you to share stories and send them to [email protected]
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019