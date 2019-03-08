|
|
|
Fort Worth- Trent Kelly Staggs, 44, of Fort Worth, Texas died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1974 in Lubbock, TX, where he graduated from Monterrey High School and then Texas Tech University with a degree in Agricultural & Applied Economics. Trent is survived by his wife of 18 years, Paige and 12 year-old daughter, Victoria; mother, Janice and father Don and step-mother Rose, and aunt Juanita Elliott. Brothers, Dusty and his wife, Sandy, Rodney and his wife, Tawana, twin brother, Tracy and his wife Stephanie, and sister, Angela. Beloved nephews and nieces, Donovan and Baron, Kasey, Jordan and Cole, Kenzie, Kelly and Gabi. A celebration of Trent's life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at All Saints Episcopal School of Ft. Worth located at 9700 Saints Circle, Ft. Worth, TX 76108. Officiated by Rev. Raye Nell Dyer, Chaplain and Fr. Melvin Bridge.. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to The Warm Place, 809 Lipscomb St., Ft. Worth, TX 76104, https://www.thewarmplace.org/donate/.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More