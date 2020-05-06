Home

Trevor Dane Clark


1990 - 2020
Trevor Dane Clark Obituary
Lubbock- Trevor Dane Clark, 30, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born January 23, 1990 in Lubbock Texas. Trevor loved to skateboard and spend time with his dog 'B'. He was the sweetest, most generous, and loving man. He is survived by his mother Stacy, his sisters Melanie and Quinn, his grandmother Lee, his uncle Andrew, his favorite aunt Lisa, and numerous additional family and friends. We will celebrate his life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 507 County Road 7300 Lubbock, Texas 79404 from 1pm-4pm. You may stop by at any time to pay respects. There will be no formal program or large gathering. You may send arrangements to 3103 46th Street Lubbock, Texas 79413, or we ask that you consider donating funds to help cover funeral expenses at, https://www.gofundme.com/f/trevor-clark-funeral-expenses.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
