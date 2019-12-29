|
Lubbock- Trey Lynn Barker, 43, died Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born December 21, 1976 to Terry and Sharon Barker. He attended Lorenzo High School.
He is survived by his fiancee, Kasey Logsdon; his mother and step-dad, Sharon and James Moore of Lubbock; his father and step-mother, Terry and Anna Barker of Odessa; three brothers, Trevor and wife, Christina Barker of Lubbock; Jamie Moore of Standardsville, Va,; Adam and wife, Marsha Moore of Lubbock; two sisters, Jetta and husband, Sam Hawkins of Celeste, Tx.; Cindy and husband, Scott McAllister of New Home, Tx.; seven children, Jessica, Tanner, Jordan, Nautica, Gage, Ashton and Gunner; one grandson, Jaxon; paternal grandmother, Ida Barker of Gardendale, Tx.; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Jaetta and Jimmie Loftis of Lorenzo, Tx.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, L.C. Barker.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Word Aflame Pentecostal Church, 6901 82nd St. Funeral arrangements provided by Agape Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to www.gofundme.com/los-carnales-fallen-brother-fund
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019