Lubbock- Troy Lee Cook, 76, died on January 23, 2020. He was born in Tucson, AZ on June 7, 1943. Troy's main priority throughout his life was to serve Jehovah. He was able to work on Kingdom Hall construction projects for many years which he thoroughly enjoyed. Troy was survived by his wife: Linda Cook of Lubbock, sister Sharon Anderson and her husband Bill Anderson of Fishkill, NY, son Mark Cook and his wife Crystal Cook also of Lubbock; and one granddaughter Grace Cook. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1907 E. 13th St. Lubbock, TX. The family of Troy Lee Cook has designated Hospice of Lubbock, for any memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020