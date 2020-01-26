Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Lee Cook


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Lee Cook Obituary
Lubbock- Troy Lee Cook, 76, died on January 23, 2020. He was born in Tucson, AZ on June 7, 1943. Troy's main priority throughout his life was to serve Jehovah. He was able to work on Kingdom Hall construction projects for many years which he thoroughly enjoyed. Troy was survived by his wife: Linda Cook of Lubbock, sister Sharon Anderson and her husband Bill Anderson of Fishkill, NY, son Mark Cook and his wife Crystal Cook also of Lubbock; and one granddaughter Grace Cook. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1907 E. 13th St. Lubbock, TX. The family of Troy Lee Cook has designated Hospice of Lubbock, for any memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -