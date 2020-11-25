Lubbock- Troy Lee Jones passed into Eternal Glory on November 22, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. He was surrounded at death by his wife of seventy years and his devoted children.
Troy's life was defined by his devotion to the Lord, a fierce American patriotism, and a specialty for salesmanship - traits that can be seen in the children and grandchildren that he raised.
Troy drew the first breath of his extraordinary life on May 14, 1924, in Radium, Jones County, Texas. Born to Georgia Mae Loudder and Lacy D. Jones, Troy grew up in small towns on the South Plains before graduating from Sparenberg High School in 1941.
After high school, Troy worked several jobs, including that of Civilian Quartermaster at Lamesa Field, a United States Army Air Force glider training school. Despite qualifying for a deferment and against his mother's wishes, Troy enlisted in the United States Army in 1943. He trained at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Indiantown Gap Military Reservation, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, and Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, New York. A member of the 487th Port Battalion, Company B, 5th Engineers Special Brigade, 1st Army, Troy trained for Operation Overlord with his fellow soldiers in Wales' Rhondda Valley before landing on Omaha Beach during the first wave of the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. A recipient of multiple campaign awards and the Purple Heart, Troy served the remainder of the war in Antwerp, supporting supply chains to arm and feed the Allies, all the while under constant bombardment by the Nazis.
After returning from Europe, Troy lived in Lamesa where he worked for several years before meeting the woman with whom he would spend the rest of his life. Troy and Minnie Margaret "Marge" Ward met on blind date on New Year's Eve, 1947 and the couple married on March 31, 1950, in Lovington, New Mexico. Troy and Marge lived and worked alongside one another for the next seventy years and their devotion to one another was evident even during the final days of their life together. The couple was blessed with three children during the decade following their marriage.
A salesman from the time he peddled ointment door-to-door as a boy, Troy began his formal sales career at Fair Department Store in Lamesa the week following his marriage. He worked in and managed consumer sales enterprises for over fifteen years until he operated his own - Jones Department Store - in Silverton, Texas. Troy was elected to the Silverton City Council and served as the town's mayor during the twenty-two years he lived there. The couple sold the store in 1986 and moved to Lubbock, where Troy worked in several sales positions prior to his retirement in 1999.
Troy accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of seven and was baptized in Moran, Texas. He spent the next nine decades living his faith with his family and his community. Troy was an active member in several Baptist churches and was an ordained deacon.
Troy was preceded in death by his parents Georgia Mae Loudder Jones and Lacy D. Jones. He is survived by his devoted wife Minnie Margaret "Marge" Ward Jones and his children, Cathy Marion Jones Buchanan (Michael) of Lubbock, Terry Lee Jones Byers (James) of Muleshoe, and Jeffrey Ward Jones (L'Anna) of Lubbock. Troy is also survived by eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring our veterans by donating to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306, or on their website at https://tunnel2towers.org/donate
