Shallowater- Lealon Tyrell "Ty" Cameron passed away on August 17, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 32 years at 10:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Ty's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Ty was born on January 6, 1987 to Douglas and Tammy Cameron in Lubbock, TX. He received his Nursing degree from South Plains College. Ty worked at Covenant Medical Center ER and Grace Hospital ER for many years. He was currently employed at Exceptional Emergency Care. Ty enjoyed fishing and hunting, however spending time with his beautiful daughter, Maddie was the light of his life.
Survivors include his father, Doug Cameron and wife, Melissa of Shallowater; mother, Tammy Cameron of Alabama; daughter, Madison Cameron; brothers, Kory Cameron, and Chance Cameron and wife, Mandie; sister, Kaysee Kerbo; step-brothers, Mark Price and wife, MacKenzie, and Matt Price; and step-sister, Juli Rhoads and husband, Donald.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019