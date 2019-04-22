|
Lubbock- 20, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Tyshaun was born October 4, 1998 in Lubbock, Texas. He was the son of LaTissue Butler and Frederick Tryon. He attended Monterrey High School. He was employed by Llano Logistics and McLane. Tyshaun was a talented writer and loved making music. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, LaTissue Tryon (Fred); dads, Frederick Tryon and Patron Bates; grandparents, Carl Norris (Kim), John Wilkerson, Jr. (Betty), Vanessa Bates, Freddie Walker, and Carolyn Tryon; 4 sisters, FredTayzia Jackson, Fredtayvia Tryon, Genevha Bates, and Faith T. Tryon, 3 brothers, D'Maudrion Tryon, De'Quadrick Butler, and Coleone Tryon; his very special girlfriend, Sakkisian "Sharky" Shivers; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Dominion Holy Ghost Deliverance Tabernacle. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019