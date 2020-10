Or Copy this URL to Share

Valentina Ramirez 81, of Lubbock died October 15, 2020. Services will be 10:00am on October 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. CALVILLO FUNERAL HOME, INC



