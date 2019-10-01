|
|
Lubbock- Valentine Gonzalez, 75 passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Lubbock. Service for Mr. Gonzalez will be 10:00 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Zapata officiating. Burial will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. A rosary will be held for Mr. Gonzalez 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors.
Valentine was born December 7, 1943 in Robstown to Marcos & Adela Gonzalez. He joined the United States Army in 1969 and was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed dancing watching westerns and spending time with his loving family.
He is survived by two sons, Valentine Gonzalez Jr; Victor Gonzalez both of Robstown; six daughters, Elva Ramon of Corpus, Annie Barrera, Cathy Cantu, Gail Garcia all of Lubbock, Eva Cervantes of Lamesa, Sylvia Pauda of Austin; thirty-one grandchildren; forty-nine great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two daughters, Corina Gonzalez, Eleonor Maldonado; one son, Estevan Gonzalez.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019