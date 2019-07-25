|
|
San Angelo- Valesca M. Modis- 95 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18th, 2019.
Val was born in Little Rock Arkansas on January 16, 1924 to the late John and Ella Mae Roos. She married Michael W. Modis on Dec. 5, 1947- they shared a loving 47 years together. Her husband's military career lead them to many interesting places including a tour in Germany. Their last tour of duty was with the R.O.T.C. at Texas Tech. So they decided to make Lubbock their home.
She enjoyed volunteering many hours at Community Hospital in Lubbock; and taking care of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brother Herbert Roos; sisters Delores Roos; Marita Smith; and Ramona Roos
She is survived by her son Michael J. Modis wife Linda; daughter Cathy M. Wright husband James- grandchildren Zachary and Emily Modis.
A private graveside was held at Peaceful Gardens in Lubbock, Texas
Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel Hospice 3257 Executive Drive, San Angelo, Texas 76904.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019