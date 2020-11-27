Lubbock- Van Lee Webb went home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020 at the age of 66 as a result of COVID-19, attended in his final hours by his wife and children. Van was born on May 1, 1954 to Bill and Florene Webb of Brownfield, TX. He went to Sunday school at Brownfield Church of Christ, where he sat next to his future wife, Pam (PJ). Van gave his life to Christ and was baptized on October 27, 1964. He attended college at Texas A&M University and was a member of the University Corps of Cadets. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Captain. Van spent three years as a missionary in Edinburgh, Scotland at the Hyvots Bank Church of Christ. There he experienced some of the greatest joys of his life, bringing others to the Lord. Van was a minister, a missionary, an accountant, a husband, a father, and a grandfather but most of all he was a Christian, a man who walked with God. In his final days, Van urged his family to meditate on his favorite passage of Scripture (2 Cor. 4.16-18) and to remember that "our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all." He is survived by his wife (Pam), four children (Shiloh, Jae, Sean, and Aletheia), and four grandchildren (Addison, Ronen, Morgan, Kasen). A small public service will be offered in his memory on Saturday, November 28th at 10:30 a.m., at Sanders Memorial Chapel. It will be webcast via www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. Interment will be on Monday, November 30th at the Terry County Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, people donate in his memory to World Bible School.