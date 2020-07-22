Brownfield- Vearl Deal Biggerstaff,aka Vearly & Grannie, 75 peacefully earned her wings to Heaven on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 @ 12:35 AM. The service will be held at 2:00 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Brownfield Tx. There will be a reception after the service in the Church. Vearly was born on Sept. 20, 1944 in Merkel to A.D. and Louise Bishop. She was raised in Loop which is where she met the love of her life, Corkey Biggerstaff. Vearly and Corkey married in Loop on July 10, 1960. They just celebrated their 60th anniversary through the glass doors in the nursing home. They lived in Loop, Abilene, Arlington, Muleshoe and Brownfield ( where they have lived for 35 years). Vearly was a homemaker and was known for her "handyman" skills. She loved working in her yard, woodworking, taking pictures and videos, and crafting. She did electrical and technology as well and she never ceased to amaze people with what she could do. Her family was everything to her. Vearly was the most unselfish positive person and always thought of others first. Her "westie" dogs were her life after all the kids left home. Vearly was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brownfield and had a great love for the Lord. After her health no longer allow her to leave the home she continued to worship at home via the TV. Vearly is survived by her husband, Corkey Biggerstaff of Brownfield, 4 daughters: Beverly Felan and husband Sid of Muleshoe. Melissa Fields and husband Phillip of Albuquerque NM. Judy Burton of Brownfield. Terri Ryburn of Lubbock, 1 sister; Sandra Holt and husband Bill of Jones Creek, 7 Grandkids (whom referred to Vearly as the Groovy Grannie) and 13 Great Grandkids.



