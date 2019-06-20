|
Lubbock- 84, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Vedella was born to Robert and Varona Thomas on November, 13, 1934 in Pelham, TX. She attended school in Pelham and after graduation she attended technical school in Mexia. Vedella leaves to cherish her memory; one sister Laura Fields; (special cousin) Leavera Lusk; niece, Dee Dee; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Divine Love Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019